Watch: Virat Kohli suffers run-out after terrible mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane in Adelaide Test

Virat Kohli on Thursday was looking on course to get his 28th Test century in the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval but was the victim of a mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane which resulted in his run-out. Kohli ended up with a solid 74 but it could easily have been a triple-digit score for the Indian skipper had it not been for the run-out.

The incident happened in the 77th over of the first innings, when Nathan Lyon was bowling to Ajinkya Rahane. The Indian vice-captain pushed the ball towards the gap between cover and mid-off and called ‘yes’ for a run. Kohli, trusting his partner ran for it but Rahane backed out after the Indian skipper reached half-way down the track.

Josh Hazlewood picked the ball and threw it quickly to Lyon, at the non-striker’s end, with the veteran offie dislodging the bails comfortably. Kohli looked at Rahane in dismay but the latter immediately apologized for his error as the Indian skipper walked back to the pavilion, missing out on a deserved century.

After Kohli’s departure, Australia opted for the second new ball and picked up quick wickets with Mitchell Starc dismissing Ajinkya Rahane. Hazlewood soon got into the act and caught Hanuma Vihari plumb to leave India down for 206/6.

A lot will depend on how Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin bat along with the Indian tail as India will at least eye a score of more than 250 runs after getting a super start.

Notably, Australia are yet to lose a pink-ball Test and have a perfect record in day-night Test affairs.

