'They've lacked in..': Kevin Pietersen points out a flaw in RCB's lineup

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third match of Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

RCB has one of the strongest batting lineups this season. With Aaron Finch's aggression, Virat Kohli's consistency and AB de Villiers variety, the batting department could win the franchise many matches. However, Kevin Pietersen, a former English and RCB batsman, has pointed out a weak link of the team.

According to Pietersen, RCB lacks quality in their bowling contingent. The team's bowling department consists of Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj.

“I don’t know how many IPLs I have done now, sitting here and previewing every single one of them. It’s always that question about RCB and can they do it. Now, they are proven performers with the bat, they can bat and are brilliant with the bat. They have the greatest batsman, the greatest modern-day batsman that’s in their team, they’ve got the second greatest modern-day batman that’s in their team as well,” said Pietersen on Star Sports’ Cricket LIVE.

“They form a formidable batting partnership and I stress the batting partnership because what they’ve lacked is bowlers. Last year, when Dale Steyn came over, having lost a number of games in a row, they got a fast bowler and they started to win a couple of games. So, the strength and depth that they would have brought into that, the acquisition of Adam Zampa as well has been good,” he further added.