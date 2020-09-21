SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns with David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third match of Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Talking about the head-to-head stats, SRH and RCB have faced each other 15 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 8-6. One match was abandoned due to rain.

Both the teams will heavily rely on their bowlers this season as it is not easy scoring in Dubai International Stadium and a score of around 160-170 is expected from the match. The team batting second have found it very difficult to chase the scores on this ground in recent years.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (September 21).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match at WION.