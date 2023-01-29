'They were disappointing': Roy Keane on Arsenal after their FA Cup exit

Former Manchester United player turned pundit Roy Keane was not impressed by the performance of Arsenal, following their fourth-round FA Cup exit against Manchester City.

“I think Arsenal lost their shape for 10 or 15 minutes with the changes they made. But just before that, there was a lapse. They were having a breather at just the wrong time. There was poor communication from the centre halves to the midfielders," said Keane in a post-match show.

“They switched off and that will be a big concern. I expected more from Arsenal tonight but they were disappointing.”

Keane also commented on the changes clocked in by manager Mikel Arteta for the match. Keane believed that Arsenal's main goal was to win the Premier League as they looked unbothered about the FA Cup tie.

"It was hard to gauge Arsenal tonight because of the team they put out. Looking at the starting line-up you could sense that this was not their priority. They want to get that Premier League title."

He added that players, however, were going to be down for the next few days as they did not want to get beaten.

"They'll recover and if they go on to win the league, they'll say they had to sacrifice this game, but when you make so many changes particularly defensively, you send the message that you're not that bothered, which is not a good message to send."

The Gunners competed well in the first half, giving a couple of scares to the City defence. However, in the second half, City turned up the heat and managed to find the opening goal through a cheeky pass-cum-shot from Nathan Ake.

While Arsenal have been dumped out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, they are gunning to win their first Premier League title in over two decades.

They currently sit atop the points table with City five pits behind them. Both teams are yet to square off against each other in the league.

Their first meeting will take place on February 16 and could very well decide the title race. City will be coming into the contest with the confidence of having bested the Gunners once already.

(With inputs from agencies)