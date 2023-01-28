Brighton player releases statement begging to be released amid Arsenal, Chelsea interest

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has penned an unusual post, confirming his desire to leave the club in the current winter transfer window.

Caicedo released a statement on his Instagram account where he said he was grateful to the club and its owner but now was the time to move on.

"I am grateful to [club owner] Mr. [Tony] Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart."

"I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador."

The 21-year-old added that he wanted to bring a record transfer fee for the club to help them reinvest it and continue to be successful.

"The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.”

According to reports, Caicedo did not train with the squad on Saturday and his decision to go public with the statement was another indication that he did not want to stay at the Amex anymore.

Caicedo, owing to his superlative set of skills in the middle of the park has been courted by numerous clubs in the last few weeks. While Liverpool were in the race earlier, the current interest has come from Arsenal and Chelsea.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal on Thursday submitted a $74 million bid for the Ecuadorian.

However, the Seagulls rejected the request as they are seeking anywhere near $92 million for the midfielder.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi remained optimistic that Caicedo will remain at the club, at least until the end of the season.

"He's a good guy. He's focused only on Brighton. I hope he can stay with us until the end of the season because in my opinion, it's the best solution for him, for us,"

"I spoke with him Wednesday and I told him my opinion. I think it's always difficult to change during a season. For our way, it's important for him to stay another four months with us."

Alongside, World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, Caicedo forms the double pivot in Brighton's midfield. If he was to leave midway into the season with Brighton pushing for a European spot, it could throw a spanner into De Zerbi's work.

(With inputs from agencies)