Gary Neville believes Arsenal will lose the Premier League race to Manchester City

Former Manchester United player turned pundit, Gary Neville believes that defending champions Manchester City will still win the Premier League, despite Arsenal opening up a five-point gap at the top.

"I don’t see them going on to win the League. I think Manchester City will win the League because I think what they’ve got in them is a special run," Neville told Sky Sports.

"I think that at a point in the season, Arsenal will lose one or two matches and City will be right on their shoulders and it’ll become very difficult for them."

While Arsenal are gunning to win their first Premier League title in over two decades, City are aiming to complete a hattrick of titles.

Both teams are yet to square off against each other in the league. Their first encounter will be in the FA Cup later this month before meeting in the all-important league contest on February 16 and later on April 27.

On Sunday, City managed to cut the points deficit to two after thrashing Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0, courtesy of another Erling Haaland hattrick.

Needing a win to widen the gap, Arsenal left things late against Manchester United before a stunning back kick from Eddie Nketiah in the dying seconds of the match helped the Gunners collect all three points.

When quizzed if his side were the favourites to win the league, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said it was down to 'perception' in a post-match interview.

“I don’t have an opinion, it can be a perception. I know my team so well. I know where we are, I know we are here and I know where we want to be, and we are still far from that. I know the level of the other teams, especially one that has won everything in the last five or six years, and we are not there yet."

Meanwhile, Guardiola, on multiple occasions has played down the title charge by saying his team will need to dig deeper if they are to catch Arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies)