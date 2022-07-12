'They should be ashamed': Vettel, Hamilton slam racist crowd after fans face abuse during Austrian GP

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel slammed the racist and homophobic behaviour of fans during the Australian Grand Prix last week. There were reports that a group of fans made racist, sexist and homophobic comments against others during the race. Some women were also reportedly harassed by the crowd during the Austrian Grand Prix.

Vettel said there should be zero tolerance when it comes to racism and stated that the unruly fans, who physically and verbally abused others in the stands should be ashamed of themselves. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had pipped Max Verstappen to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

"Whoever these people are, they should be ashamed of themselves and they should be banned from racing events for their lives. I think there should be zero tolerance," Aston Martin driver Vettel told reporters when asked about the racist behaviour of fans during the Austrian Grand Prix.

Also Read: Ex-Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone charged with fraud

Hamilton, who finished third at the Austrian Grand Prix, said he was 'disgusted and disappointed' by the reports of racist behaviour from the fans during the event. Reports of fans' disgusting behaviour at the circuit had gone viral on social media last week prompting several prominent drivers to react.

“Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic, and generally abusive behaviour at the circuit this weekend. Attending the Austrian Grand Prix or any GP should never be a source of anxiety and pain for fans, and something must be done to ensure that races are safe spaces for all," Hamilton wrote on social media.

Also Read: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc beats Max Verstappen to win Austrian Grand Prix, revives title hopes

Meanwhile, Formula One released an official statement announcing that they are investigating the matter and such behaviour Meanwhile, Formula One released an official statement announcing that they are investigating the matter and such behaviour will not be tolerated. Formula One said it was made aware that some fans were subjected to "completely unacceptable comments" by the others during the Austrian Grand Prix.