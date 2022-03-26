'They know how to win games': AB de Villiers predicts winner of IPL 2022 opener between CSK and KKR

South Africa legend and former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar AB de Villiers has predicted the winner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). CSK will lock horns with KKR in the first game of the IPL 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (March 26).

Both CSK and KKR have had a change in their leadership ahead of the IPL 2022 opener. While MS Dhoni has stepped down as captain to hand over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja, KKR have a new skipper in Shreyas Iyer this time around. Both teams will also be missing some of their key players for the first game of the season.

CSK will be without pacer Deepak Chahar and star all-rounder Moeen Ali while KKR will miss the services of both Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch. Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated clash between the two sides, De Villiers has backed CSK to beat KKR and get off to a winning start this season.

De Villiers pointed out how CSK have a quite similar team from their title-winning campaign last year and Dhoni stepping aside as captain doesn't affect them much. The South Africa legend said CSK know how to win games and the experience in their squad will help them in crossing the line against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Also Read: IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR - Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

“CSK all the way. They come off that confidence from winning the last IPL. They have a similar team set-up even though (MS) Dhoni is not captain. I don’t think it’s going to play a big role. He’s still on the park and he’s still got the brain. He’ll be in Jaddu’s ears, thinking about strategies and some field placings," said De Villiers on VUSport Scouts.

“They have a lot of experience and they just know how to cross the line and win games. They know how to go into first games and how to go into last games. There have been a lot of changes in the KKR squad. I think CSK will take the first game," he added.

Also Read: 'Don't expect me in strategy meetings': Former IPL coach recalls his first conversation with MS Dhoni

De Villiers is not a part of IPL 2022 as he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this year. The South African great will go down as one of the greatest to have played in the IPL but will regret that fact that he never managed to lift the IPL trophy despite having an illustrious career.