'They just have spun a web around': Sunil Gavaskar lauds Axar and Ashwin's performance in series

Former Indian skipper and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar lauded Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel for their performance in the series against England. As per the cricketing stalwart, both the bowlers have spun a web around the England batters the entire series.

Speaking on Star Sports during the Tea Break on Day 3, Gavaskar said that England batsmen have not been able to find answers to combat Indian spinners.

"They just have spun a web around the England batsman in the entire series, except maybe for the first time. The ball has spun a little bit and they have made the most use of that," Gavaskar said.

"In fact, there is little more in it for them. They have bowled straight deliveries, the one that bowls with the arm, with Ashwin being such a specialist at it. And then Axar Patel doesn't turn the ball much, but when he lands it in a particular area, it gets a turn, so the batsman does not know what to do," he explained.

"It has been something England batsman have not been able to find answers to combat both these spinners," he signed off.

Both, Ashwin and Axar, picked a fifer as England were bowled out on 135, giving India an innings victory. Virat and Co. won the series 3-1 and will face Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the World Test Championship finals.