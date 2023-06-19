1983 World Cup winner lashes out at BCCI, past selectors for not finding Rohit Sharma's successor

Dilip Vengsarkar, India's 1983 World Cup winning member and former BCCI chief selector, has slammed the board and its selection committee for lack of vision and cricketing sense. Vengsarkar believes India have failed to identify and groom a young skipper who can take over from Rohit Sharma. The former Indian batter has lashed out at the BCCI and past selectors for making Shikhar Dhawan as the stand-in captain when tours overlapped for Team India in the past two years.

In 2021-22, there have been plenty of instances when Dhawan led the Men in Blue in white-ball formats with many senior players rested or involved in red-ball assignments. Thus, Vengsarkar has slammed BCCI and selection committee for not backing a youngster to lead the charge. In addition, he raised questions on India's bench strength.

Vengsarkar told Hindustan Times, "The unfortunate part is that the selectors I have seen over the last six-seven years neither have the vision, deep knowledge about the game or cricketing sense. They made Shikhar Dhawan India captain (when tours overlapped and the core players were not available); it is where you can groom the future captain."

He added, "You talk about the richest cricket board in the world, where is the bench strength? Just having IPL, earning crores of rupees in media rights, it should not be the only achievement."