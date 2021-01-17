'They can do a lot': Shahid Afridi urges former Pak players to take notes from Rahul Dravid

Team India's young talents have received a lot of recognition on the international stage of cricket. Especially in the on-going Test match at the Gabba, where India's rookie bowling lineup bowled the mighty Australians out on 369 runs and scored 336 in reply.

Rahul Dravid, who heads the National Cricket Academy (NCA), has received a lot of appreciation for playing a major role in grooming the young guns to become cricketing stars for the country.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi also joined the list and praised Rahul Dravid's work and efforts to nurture the young players. Afridi also said that Pakistan's former cricketers should step in and take notes from Dravid and his impact to bring in "quality talent" in his country's squad.

"I think as it is we are facing a shortage of quality talent so what is coming through needs to be groomed properly by our former greats. They can do a lot with these young players," Afridi said during a function in Lahore.

Rahul Dravid was also the head coach of U-19 India during the U-19 World Cup in 2019, which the team went on to win after a dominating performance in the finals. According to Afridi, former Pak legends like Inzamam-ul-Haq and Younis Khan can help young players become cricketing stars for Pakistan.

Shahid Afridi also talked about the controversy that involved fast bowler Mohammed Amir and the current team management, where the paceman retired and refused to play cricket under the coaching of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

"Even in my time bowlers had problems with the coaches. My issues with Waqar are well documented. I think this can only be prevented when the board (PCB) opens up and listens and talks to disgruntled players," he said.