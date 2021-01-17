'What a beautiful partnership': Cricketing stalwarts praise record 7th wicket partnership between Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar

Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar's 123-run partnership for the seventh wicket brought India back into the game. The partnership is India’s third-highest ever 7th wicket stand in Australia and the highest 7th wicket stand at the Gabba.

Team India, who once were at 186/6, managed to score 336 with the help of the Thakur-Sundar partnership. Their performance earned a lot of appreciation from cricketing stalwarts, including Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli took to Twitter and said: "Outstanding application and belief by @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard. This is what test cricket is all about. Washy top composure on debut and tula parat maanla re Thakur! 👏👌"

Former India opener Virender Sehwag congratulated both the batsman and wrote: "Gabba the Dhaba for these two guys. Brilliant from Sundar and Thakur."

Gabba the Dhaba for these two guys.



"What a beautiful partnership displayed by the boys @imShard & @Sundarwashi5 So proud of the passion shown by the Indian Team! #INDvAUS," Former India batsman Suresh Raina congratulated.

Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik congratulated both batsmen and recalled the transformation in their roles during the tour. He said: "From net bowlers who arrived for practice to the highest scorers in the innings. We have to stand up and appreciate one of the most resilient fightbacks! @Sundarwashi5 @imShard #AUSvIND"

From net bowlers who arrived for practice to the highest scorers in the innings.

Australia ended the day with a lead of 54 runs as both teams head on to the final day of the fourth Test. India managed to shorten the lead by 33 runs before being bowled out by Australia. However, David Warner's quickfire and unbeaten 20 runs (in 22 balls) ends the day with 21/0 in 6 overs giving the Aussies an upper hand.