'They are abused', Wasim Akram on why he didn't become Pakistan's men's team coach

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram is not too enthused about a coaching career with the national team. The speedster said 'coaches' were abused in Pakistan which was intolerable for him.

"I can accept criticism if the team is not doing well. But in Pakistan cricket, it is intolerable the way the captain and coaches are not only criticised but also abused by everyone," Akram was quoted as saying by PTI.

"The abuse and at times hate which the captain and coach have to bear, I don't think I am up to it. I don't have that tolerance level, especially when it comes to the use of social media. They are some people who I think only sit on Twitter day and night to send out negative comments."

The 56-year-old added that he did not want the extra stress that came up with coaching the men-in-green.

"I am always willing to be of service to Pakistan cricket but not at the cost of having to bear unnecessary criticism and abuse from anyone out there."

Akram not mincing words regarding his criticism of the Pakistani cricket setup is not new news. Earlier, he had openly criticised his former teammate Ramiz Raja who was sacked from his position as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Akram referred to Raja as being a 'kid' who came to operate cricket but was forced back to his original place.

"He came for six days, now he is back to his original place," said Akram.

"You have to talk properly with boards. This is not gully cricket, that if you don’t come, we also will not go to your country. I don’t understand who are these kids, who come and run cricket in Pakistan."

The rumours regarding Akram taking over as Pakistan coach had started swirling after a section of fans expressed displeasure over PCB appointing an online coach for the men's team.

After the complete overhaul of the selection committee, new PCB chairman Najam Sethi appointed Mickey Arthur as the online coach of the team.

The Australian is currently the head coach of county team Derbyshire in England and is not looking to return to the subcontinent any soon. However, owing to his previous stint as the Pakistan coach, he agreed to coach the national team via Zoom.

(With inputs from agencies)