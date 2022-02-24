There’s nothing to be shocked about: Virat Kohli breaks silence on decision of quitting as RCB captain

Virat Kohli dropped a bomb on the day the second and final leg of the IPL 2021 edition commenced in the UAE, i.e. on September 19. Back then, Kohli revealed that he won't be captaining the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise after the end of the 14th edition.

In a video shared by the RCB franchise on Twitter, Kohli told, "This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me. I spoke to the management this evening. This was something that was on my mind... I needed the space to refresh, regroup and be absolutely clear in how to move forward."

Recently, on "The RCB Podcast", Kohli explained his decision behind quitting as Bengaluru's captain and said, "I’m not someone who holds onto things more than I should. Even if I know I can do a lot more, if I’m not going to enjoy the process, I’m not going to do it. Because it’s very difficult for people to understand your decisions unless they are in your situation. From the outside, people have their own expectations ‘Oh! How did that happen? We are so shocked'."

He further pointed out, "There was actually nothing at all. I keep my life very simple and basic, when I wanted to make a decision, I made a decision and I announced it. I didn’t want to think about it and contemplate it for another year. That would’ve done nothing to me, nothing to the environment I’m part of. Quality of life is something very important to me. And the quality of cricket is something very important to me.

"Over a period of time, you want to do what you’re doing day-in-and-day-out and you want to do as much as you can, but at the end of the day, you have to realize that quality is far more important than quantity," added the 33-year-old Kohli.

Under Kohli, the three-time runners-up RCB won 64 games in 140 matches, losing as many as 69 fixtures. The 33-year-old captained the Bengaluru-based franchise from 2011-2021 (becoming the full-time skipper since 2013) but couldn't lead them to the coveted title. In 2016, Kohli-led RCB played the season-finale where the David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat them by 8 runs.

At present, Kohli is enjoying a bio-bubble break and won't take part in the India-Sri Lanka T20Is, starting on February 24. He will return for the two Tests between both sides, which wil get underway on March 04.