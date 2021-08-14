'The rest is history': On this day in 1990, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test century - Watch

Sachin Tendulkar, who made his Test debut in 1989 against Pakistan, is regarded as one the greatest cricketers in history. In his 24-year international career, Tendulkar has played 200 Tests and 463 ODIs and accumulated more Test and one-day runs than any other player.

In his career, he smashed a total of 51 centuries in Test matches and 49 in ODIs, which is a world record of the highest number of centuries by a batsman.

The "Little Master" became the first and only cricketer to score 100 international centuries when he made 114 against Bangladesh in March 2012, but it was August 14 in 1990 when it started.

This day in 1990, a 17-year-old Tendulkar slammed his maiden Test ton against England in Manchester and then became the second youngster after Mushtaq Mohammad to score an international Test century.

"The crowd stood to applaud but I was extremely uncomfortable about acknowledging them. I had never been in that position before and was acutely embarrassed about raising my bat to the stadium," Sachin was quoted by ICC.

During the high-scoring match, England opted to bat after winning the toss. For England then skipper Graham Gooch (116), Mike Atherton (131) and Robin Smith (121) scored centuries as England scored a total of 519 in the first innings.

In their reply, India scored a total of 432 and then skipper Mohammad Azharuddin hit a ton (179).

In the second innings, England declared after scoring 320 and Allan Lamb smashed a century (109).

Eyeing a target of 408 to win, India lost some crucial wickets but Sachin Tendulkar and Manoj Prabhakar (67*) showed great determination and made a partnership of 160 runs. Sachin slammed his maiden century and the contest ended in a draw. And the rest is history!