India vs England, 2nd Test: KL Rahul backs Pujara and Ajinkya, calls them 'fabulous players'

Indian opening batman KL Rahul has backed his fellow teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who are struggling with their forms in the ongoing Test series against England.

During the press conferene after the second day of second Test match between India and England, Rahul said, "Pujara and Ajinkya are fabulous players and they've done the job for Team India every time the team was in trouble."

India is currently on England tour for a five-match Test series, of which the first one ended in a draw as the final day was washed away. In the first match, Pujara scored 4 runs in the first innnings and was playing at 12 at the end of Day 4. Ajinkya on the other hand scored 5 runs in the first innings and did not bat in the second.

In the second Test match, England were 119-3 at stumps on the second day, still 245 runs adrift of India's first-innings 364.

After first innings of the second match at Lord's, where Pujara scored 9 and Rahane scored just 1 run, the middle-order batsmen have been facing flak. Pujara has been without a fifty in his last 10 test innings and Rahane has now gone seven innings since his last fifty.

Now, KL Rahul, who followed his stellar 84 in the drawn Nottingham test with an elegant 129 at Lord's, has come out in support.

He said, "They are world class players. I'm sure they are hungry to go out there and score some runs and do the job for the team."

The opener said facing the swinging ball in English conditions was not an easy task but was optimistic Pujara and Rahane would find ways to master the challenge.

"They are experienced players, they know how to come out of a couple innings where they have not scored runs," said Rahul.

"We need to accept that in England, we'd get good balls, and we're not going to go out and score runs in every inning and in every game. So once you get a start, you make it count."