'The reason why he is more successful': Gautam Gambhir opens up on Virat Kohli's playing style

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have already secured a berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs with an impressive performance throughout the season, though the team has had some ups and downs as well.

Now, former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir has opened up about RCB's run, especially Kohli's role and his natural playing style. He shed some upon how Kohli's game plan helped players like AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell to "accelerate" in the second half of the innings.

During his conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Gambhir said, "The reason is probably Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. Virat Kohli feels that those two can actually accelerate in the second half of the innings as well, so he can play that anchor role which he has done really well whenever he has anchored the innings whether in 50 overs or T20 cricket and that's not his natural game either."

Gambhir reflected on how Virat is more successful when he opens the batting as he said, "So, that's the reason why he is more successful when he opens the batting so that he can use the first six overs and probably get the momentum on his side and continue batting after six overs and someone else from the other end can actually accelerate."

"But that's his natural game, but if goes out of his natural game, then it could be really hard for him to score a lot of runs because he doesn't have the same power or skill as De Villiers or for that matter, even Maxwell," Gambhir added.

For RCB, Maxwell's redemption has been the highlight of this edition of IPL. Whether it was the two-paced wicket in Dubai or the sluggish track in Sharjah, the Australian never looked at sea against the bowlers.

However, it is important to note that eyebrows were raised when RCB acquired the services of the Australian in the auction. Despite a forgetful IPL 2020 season, it is not fair to judge a player of Maxwell's stature on basis of one or two matches or a season.

Batting at No.5 for Punjab Kings, he could only muster 108 runs in 11 innings in the previous season. The 32-year-old, however, has turned a new leaf this season, demonstrating why he is still the best in the business. He has silenced the critics with several match-winning performances, amassing 407 runs in 11 innings.

"Strike rates are very overrated. You can expect Kohli to have a 600-run season but you can never expect Maxwell to have a 600-run season. But you can never-have Maxwell batting at a strike rate of 120-125 but can never expect Kohli to be batting at 160 strike rate. So, both those guys are different and it's just the combination of everyone which makes a very successful side," Gambhir concluded.

(With inputs from agencies)