'The champion is...: Yuvraj Singh meets Rishabh Pant, shares heartfelt post for star player
Story highlights
Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh met Rishabh Pant and shared a heartfelt post for the star player, who is in recovery mode following his car accident.
Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh met Rishabh Pant and shared a heartfelt post for the star player, who is in recovery mode following his car accident.
Rishabh Pant got involved in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022. The Indian star player sustained several injuries in the near-fatal accident and is out of cricketing action for a long time. Pant is out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and possibly will miss the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as well.
Pant is on recovery mode at present and was recently visited by India's former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The former cricketer shared a picture with Pant from his official Twitter handle with a heartfelt caption.
"On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again .was good catching up and having a laugh. what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you," wrote Yuvraj.
On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again 🔜 .was good catching up and having a laugh 😅what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you 🤛 💫 @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/OKv487GrRC— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 16, 2023
Also read: You safe Sachin: Adam Gilchrist reacts to INCORRECT claims labelling him as world's RICHEST cricketer
Ever since Pant's recovery kicked off, he has remained active on social media platforms where he keeps sharing updates of his progress with fans. Few days back, he shared a video of him walking in a pool. He wrote, "Grateful for small things, big things, And everything in between," he wrote. Here's the clip:
Grateful for small thing, big things and everything in between. 🙏#RP17 pic.twitter.com/NE9Do72Thr— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 15, 2023
Pant had earlier also provided an update on his surgery pertaining to a ligament tear. "I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes," Pant wrote on Twitter. "I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support."
He further added, "From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field."