'The champion is...: Yuvraj Singh meets Rishabh Pant, shares heartfelt post for star player

Rishabh Pant got involved in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022. The Indian star player sustained several injuries in the near-fatal accident and is out of cricketing action for a long time. Pant is out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and possibly will miss the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as well.

Pant is on recovery mode at present and was recently visited by India's former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The former cricketer shared a picture with Pant from his official Twitter handle with a heartfelt caption.

"On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again .was good catching up and having a laugh. what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you," wrote Yuvraj.

On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again 🔜 .was good catching up and having a laugh 😅what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you 🤛 💫 @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/OKv487GrRC — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 16, 2023 ×

Ever since Pant's recovery kicked off, he has remained active on social media platforms where he keeps sharing updates of his progress with fans. Few days back, he shared a video of him walking in a pool. He wrote, "Grateful for small things, big things, And everything in between," he wrote. Here's the clip:

Pant had earlier also provided an update on his surgery pertaining to a ligament tear. "I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes," Pant wrote on Twitter. "I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support."