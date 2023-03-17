ugc_banner

'The champion is...: Yuvraj Singh meets Rishabh Pant, shares heartfelt post for star player

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh met Rishabh Pant and shared a heartfelt post for the star player, who is in recovery mode following his car accident.

Rishabh Pant got involved in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022. The Indian star player sustained several injuries in the near-fatal accident and is out of cricketing action for a long time. Pant is out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and possibly will miss the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as well.

Pant is on recovery mode at present and was recently visited by India's former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The former cricketer shared a picture with Pant from his official Twitter handle with a heartfelt caption. 

"On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again .was good catching up and having a laugh. what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you," wrote Yuvraj.

×

Ever since Pant's recovery kicked off, he has remained active on social media platforms where he keeps sharing updates of his progress with fans. Few days back, he shared a video of him walking in a pool. He wrote, "Grateful for small things, big things, And everything in between," he wrote. Here's the clip:

×

Pant had earlier also provided an update on his surgery pertaining to a ligament tear. "I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes," Pant wrote on Twitter. "I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support."

He further added, "From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field."

RELATED

ATK vs BFC head-to-head: Indian Super League final match date, time, venue, playing XI, live-streaming details

Hardik Singh, Savita Punia bag Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2022

Champions League: Chelsea to meet Real Madrid yet again in QF; Man City draw German powerhouse Bayern Munich