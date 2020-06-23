'The ball is a natural vector of disease' - UK PM Boris Johnson says recreational cricket not safe to resume

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced numerous measures to relax the lockdown in England but put question marks on the resumption of cricket by saying that “the ball is a natural vector of disease”.

Johnson while responding to Conservative MP Greg Clarke, who in the wake of half of the summer cricket being lost asked if the gentlemen’s game could be given a nod for resumption now, said: “The problem with cricket, as everyone understands, is that the ball is a natural vector of disease - potentially, at any rate”.

Johnson further said that they are still working on to make cricket more COVID-secure but have been unable to change the guidance as of now.

“We’ve been around it many times with our scientific friends. At the moment we’re still working on ways to make cricket more COVID-secure but we can’t change the guidance yet,” he added in the House of Commons.

He said: “Most leisure facilities and tourist attractions will reopen if they can do so safely, including outdoor gyms and playgrounds, cinemas, museums, galleries, theme parks and arcades as well as libraries, social clubs and community centres.

“Close proximity’ venues such as nightclubs, soft-play areas, indoor gyms, swimming pools and spas will need to remain closed for now, as will bowling alleys and water parks”, he added.

However, Clarke is of the view that it is “absurd” that cricket can’t be played despite being one of the socially-distanced game for players as well as spectators during county matches.

Johnson’s comments come ahead of scheduled England’s three-match Test series against the West Indies, subject to government approval. The West Indies are already in the UK and have completed their isolation period.

The three-match Test series between England and West Indies is scheduled to start from July 8.

