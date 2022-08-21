'The atmosphere is very good'- Mohammed Siraj offers his take on KL Rahul's style of captaincy

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj recently offered his take on the freshly minted skipper, KL Rahul, and the style of captaincy that he has adopted of late. He credited Rahul for the amount of freedom being afforded to the Indian bowlers, revealing how it has benefited him personally.

"The atmosphere is extremely good. KL Bhai (Rahul) gives a lot of freedom to the bowlers, so the atmosphere is very good. I am enjoying my bowling a lot because I had the outswing from earlier but I was not too confident about it.

"Now I have worked more on the seam and I have got the confidence as well, and you must have been seeing that it is releasing nicely from my hand. I was bowling with that rhythm only," exclaimed Mohammed Siraj.

Having racked up 40 wickets over the course of 13 Test matches, Siraj has truly impressed with his skills when it comes to red-ball cricket. However, his form has somewhat dwindled in the realm of white-ball cricket. Siraj was only able to pick up five wickets across five T20Is. As far as the one-day format is concerned, he has managed to accumulate 13 wickets in 10 ODIs.

When asked whether he's made any changes to his game to suit white-ball cricket, Siraj said, "I just kept belief on myself, because ups and downs are part of everyone's life, so I just kept belief that I can do it no matter if it is a white ball or red ball.

"So just wanted to keep hitting the right areas and bowl dot balls to build up pressure on the opposition. Starting with the new ball, I went for wickets a few times but as you know white ball doesn't swing much, so I was planning to consistently hit one area and bowl maiden overs."