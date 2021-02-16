'That'll be awesome': Glenn Maxwell looking forward to bat alongside his 'idol' in IPL

Explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will go under the hammer for the base price of Rs. 2 crores for the upcoming IPL 2021 auctions.

Maxwell, who was released by Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), has set his eyes on Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore as he can play alongside his "idol" AB de Villiers.

"That'll be awesome. AB [is] one of my idols and one of the guys I've always tried to watch the way he goes about [things]," Maxwell was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"It'll be awesome to work with him, and he's always been really helpful to me along the journey. Whenever I've caught up with him, he's been brilliant. So to be able to work with him first hand will be pretty cool."

Former Proteas batsman De Villiers has been a part of the Royal Challengers since 2011. The prolific batsman has scored 4178 runs from 141 matches. RCB skipper Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers are often considered as one of the IPL's most dangerous batting duo and Maxwell's inclusion could bolster the attack for the Challengers.

"I get along with Virat pretty well. It'll be certainly nice to work under Virat and will certainly enjoy batting with him - that's for sure," Maxwell added.

IPL 2021 Auctions: 292 players have been shortlisted to go under auction for the upcoming Indian Premier League. These players have been picked from the initial list of 1,114 cricketers. The auction for IPL 2021 will be held on February 18 in Chennai.