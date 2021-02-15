Watch: Virat Kohli loses cool after 'umpire's call' hands Joe Root a lifeline

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Monday lost his cool after the Decision Review System (DRS) ruled out a ‘plumb' LBW decision against England skipper Joe Root just before the end of Day 3's play in the ongoing second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel had the ball for the last over of Day 3 and fired a straighter one to Root, who was caught off-guard. While the Indian team appealed for caught-behind, umpire Nitin Patel gave it a not-out. The Indian team led by Kohli took the DRS but there was no bat involved as suggested by slow-motion replays.

However, Root was stuck in his back pad and certainly looked plumb. The ball tracker showed that the ball was hitting the stumps but the impact was just outside the off-stump and hence, the third umpire had to stick to the on-field call of not-out.

So it's not out for Root but out for Kohli? pic.twitter.com/MTpCcHaZGF — 𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐡𝐢𝐥 🇮🇳 (@nrcexe) February 15, 2021 ×

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh tweeted about the incident as he wrote: "That’s the plumpest LBW I’ve ever seen given not out by DRS. Problem is the DRS went with the umpires call for not out for a caught behind not LBW."

That’s the plumpest LBW I’ve ever seen given not out by DRS. Problem is the DRS went with the umpires call for not out for a caught behind not LBW. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) February 15, 2021 ×

It was a weird decision as India had never appealed for LBW and despite that, the decision by the third umpire was to stick to the on-field call, which was based on a caught-behind appeal. Maybe that irked Virat Kohli as he had a brief conversation with umpire Menon and looked unhappy.

The incident only triggers more debate as to whether umpire's call should be scrapped.

Meanwhile, India ended Day 3 of the second Test on the driver's seat and are all set to win the second Test when they take the field on Tuesday. A win by India will level the series 1-1.