Watch: Mohammed Siraj's celebration wins hearts as R Ashwin completes his 5th Test century

As Ravichandran Ashwin completed his fifth Test century in the ongoing second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, non-striker Mohammed Siraj celebrated by jumping and fist-pumping on air as the video of his celebration went viral on social media platforms.

Siraj ground out 12 deliveries before Ashwin got to his fifth Test century in what were some nervy moments for not only Ashwin but also for the entire crowd at Chepauk. The Indian pacer had to face the likes of Moeen Ali and Jack Leach on a turning track on Day 3 of the ongoing Chennai Test but ground out the balls to survive.

Ashwin took a while to get to his century but Siraj made sure to not lose his wickets as it would have denied Ashwin a well-deserved century on a challenging track. However, Ashwin got to his century after a mistimed shot as a thick edge beat the slips to race towards the boundary rope towards the third-man region.

While Indian players and staff gave a rousing ovation to Ashwin from the dressing room, it was Siraj's celebration that caught the eyes of netizens.

With his century on Monday, Ashwin surpassed the likes of Gary Sobers, Jacques Kallis, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushtaq Mohammad to achieve a fifer and a century.

While Sobers, Kallis, Shakib, Mushtaq all had achieved the unique double of a fifer and a century in Test cricket twice, Ashwin with his century and heroic effort with the ball in the second Test against England in Chennai, has now completed the feat thrice. Only Ian Botham had achieved the landmark five times in his Test career.

Meanwhile, England need 482 runs to win the second Test in Chennai but with the conditions favouring Indian bowlers, a series equaliser is on the cards.