'Thank you for.....' - Jasprit Bumrah lavishes huge praise on Ravi Shastri-led India's outgoing coaching staff

Team India bowed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition in the Super 12 round. With their exit, the respective tenures of head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar also came to an end. The famed trio have been part of the Indian team setup for long and helped the national side scale new heights across formats, both at home and away assignments.

As the outgoing coaching staff bid an emotional farewell, the Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has now shared a heartfelt post for Shastri & Co.

"For the words of support, motivation and encouragement. For the guidance and the tireless work behind the scenes. Thank you Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, and R Sridhar for your invaluable contribution and good luck for your future endeavours," Bumrah wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Virat Kohli had also expressed his gratitude for India's outgoing coaching staff and wrote on social media, "Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time."

Under Shastri, India continued to dominate across formats and ended as the semi-finals in the 2019 ODI World Cup and runners-up in the inaugural WTC. Talking about Arun and Sridhar, the former played a huge role in Indian pacers' rise and their performances overseas whereas Sridhar ensured that India became a force to reckon with in the fielding department.

India are now set to start a new era under Shastri's successor Rahul Dravid. He will turn up with his own set of support staff members, however, Vikram Rathour is likely continue to serve as the batting coach after reapplying for the top post recently.