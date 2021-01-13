Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal defeats Kisona Selvaduray to race into second round

Saina Nehwal on Wednesday defeated Malaysia's Kisona Sevaduray 21-15, 21-15 in the first round of Thailand Open. Saina, with the thumping win, advances to the second round of the tournament. The win shows Saina's incredible mental toughness as she came back roaring after all the hiccups she faced on Tuesday relating to her COVID-19 test report.

Saina dominated the match from the word go to quickly take an 11-5 lead at the first break. She went on to wrap the first set 21-15. The Olympic gold-medallist maintained the intensity in the second set and quickly took an 11-5 lead. While Selvaduray tried to come back, Saina wrapped up the second set 21-15 to race into the second round of Thailand Open by winning the match in straight sets.

Saina's thumping win over Selvaduray comes a day after she was reported to have tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. However, it was a false positive test as her antibody IgG was positive as well.

"BWF and Badminton Association of Thailand can confirm three of the four players who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today at the Asian Leg of the HSBC BWF World Tour have been cleared to take their place in the draw.

“They are confirmed as Saina Nehwal (India), HS Prannoy (India), and Jones Ralfy Jansen (Germany). The fourth player, Adham Hatem Elgamal from Egypt, has been withdrawn," the BWF said in a statement.

"Nehwal, Prannoy and Jansen tested positive on the PCR test but their antibody IgG was positive. A positive antibody test means a person has been infected with the COVID-19 virus at some point in the past. It does not mean they are currently infected.

“The trio all contracted COVID-19 in late 2020. The committee was satisfied that they are not infected and do not pose a danger to the tournament," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, former world number one Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the second round of Thailand Open after winning against Indian opponent Sourabh Verma in straight sets. Srikanth won the first set 21-12 and the second set 21-11 to wrap up the match in just 31 minutes.

Whereas the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy bounced back in their opener against South Korea's Kim Gi Jung and Lee Young Dae 19-21, 21-16, 21-14. While N Sikki Reddy and Sumeeth Reddy B lost their match to Chung Man Tang and Yong Suet Tse, ace shuttler Parupalli Kashyap crashed out of the tournament after retiring hurt in the third set against Jason Anthony.