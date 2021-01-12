Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy cleared to play in Thailand Open

Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) on Tuesday confirmed that three of the four players who tested positive for COVID-19 have been cleared to participate in the Thailand Open. The list includes Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy along with Germany’s Ralfy Jansen.

Nehwal and Prannoy were taken to the hospital to adhere to the safety protocols. Kashyap Parupalli was also asked to self-quarantine.

The four players took an antibody blood test to further confirmation. While Nehwal, Prannoy and Hansen tested positive on the PCR test, their antibody IgG was positive.

@NSaina @PRANNOYHSPRI and Jones Ralfy Jansen have been cleared to resume their place in the YONEX Thailand Open. They tested positive on the PCR test but their antibody IgG was positive.

A positive antibody test means a person has been infected with the COVID-19 virus at some point in the past. It does not mean they are currently infected. The trio all contracted COVID-19 in late 2020. The committee was satisfied that they are not infected and do not pose a danger to the tournament.

Shuttlers @NSaina and @PRANNOYHSPRI have tested negative in the final test and have been given green flag to participate in the tournament. Timely intervention of BAI ensured with all support from BWF and other stakeholders have made this possible.



— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 12, 2021

Whereas Egypt’s Elgamal was withdrawn from Thailand Open after his antibody IgG was negative. Elgamal had not contracted the virus before.

Elgamal, a mixed doubles player, will now be taken to hospital for further observation and tests and will remain in isolation for a minimum 10 days at the hospital.

Nehwal and Parupalli’s singles matches – declared a walkover earlier today – will be rescheduled for tomorrow. Badminton Association of India, after talks with top BWF officials, ensured that no walkovers will be handed if the tests returned negative.

Furthermore, the Badminton Association of India has put in efforts after Kidambi Srikanth started bleeding after swab collection. Doctors were sent immediately to address the issue.