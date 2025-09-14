/Terence Crawford net worth: All you need to know about American boxer who stunned millionaire star Saul Alvarez

American boxer Terence Crawford continued his unbeaten run in the ring with an impressive win over Mexican Canelo Alvarez on Saturday (Sep 13) at the Allegiant stadium in Las Vegas. Crawford gave a career-defining performance, surprising Alvarez to win the super middleweight title and making history as the first boxer to become an undisputed champion in three different weight classes.

The fight was competitive in the early rounds, with both fighters landing strong shots and showing great speed. How the talk of the town is the riches both boxers have with Alvarez leading the race by country mile, Crawford is still hunting for more cash. So here are all details of Crawford's net worth.

Alvarez brought his usual aggressive style, making it a tough battle, but Crawford stayed calm and waited for the right moment to take control. This win not only adds to Crawford’s legacy but also makes fans curious about his earnings compared to those of his opponent. As Canelo Alvarez is one of the richest boxers in the world, what about Terence Crawford? Do you know what his net worth is? Let's understand it below.

While Canelo’s net worth is estimated at around $300 million, Crawford’s fortune is more modest by comparison. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American boxer from Omaha, Nebraska, has an estimated net worth between $20 and $25 million. Although that’s far less than his Mexican rival, it's still an impressive figure considering his career path and humble beginnings.

Terence Crawford's career earnings

Terence Crawford is estimated to have earned over $40 million in his career. For the fight against Canelo, Crawford reportedly earned $10 million just for stepping into the ring. But this isn’t his biggest payday. That came in July 2023, when he fought Errol Spence Jr. at the T-Mobile Arena and earned $25 million after a dominant ninth-round knockout victory. That fight also saw him win all the welterweight titles from the WBO, WBA, WBC, and IBF.

Other major paydays for Crawford include:

$6 million vs. Shawn Porter (2021) $5.5 million vs. Amir Khan (2019) $5 million vs. David Avanesyan (2022) $3.5 million vs. Kell Brook (2020)