Alcaraz breaks internet with 'out of the world' return winner, leaves Wimbledon crowd in disbelief - WATCH

Defending two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the quarterfinal of the Wimbledon men’s singles on Sunday (July 6) after he overcame the stern challenge of Russian Andrey Rublev. Playing at the Centre Court, Alcaraz beat the Russian 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and keeps his bid alive to win a third consecutive title at SW19. However, the match had one moment that left the crowd in disbelief, as one of his return winners came out of nowhere.

Alcaraz leaves Centre Court crowd in disbelief

With the match at one set all and in the third set, an “out of the world” winner from Alcaraz broke the internet. With the Spaniard leading 40-30 at 3-3, Rublev pushed his opposite number in the corner to take control of the point, however, Alcaraz produced a magical forehand as he delivered the crosscourt winner.

One of the users “King Carlos” while another wrote “The King of Centre Court” as he produced the master class against Rublev.

Ready for the big challenge?

While Alcaraz's main rivals, seven-time winner Novak Djokovic and world number one Jannik Sinner, are in ominous form, the second seed has blown hot and cold so far. It was the same story on Sunday as he struggled to find his rhythm early in the match, despite occasional flashes of brilliance, before raising his level.

"I think I played intelligent and smart today against him, tactically," he said. "A really good match, which I'm really proud about."

The five-time Grand Slam champion said he always believes in himself, even when facing adversity.

Alcaraz, who will face Britain's Cameron Norrie in the last eight, said Rublev was one of the most powerful and aggressive players on the men's tour.