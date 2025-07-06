LOGIN
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 09:45 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 09:45 IST
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner powers into Wimbledon last 16
World number one Jannik Sinner has booked his spot in the last 16 at Wimbledon. The Italian crushed Spain's Pedro Martinez in under two hours. Watch in for more details!

