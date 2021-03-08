Tennis supremo Serena Williams supports Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after explosive Oprah interview

Tennis star Serena Williams on Monday took to Twitter to support Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey interview that aired.

From addressing rumours around who made who cry before her wedding with Harry, her equations with the royals, how baby Archie was perceived by the “institution” and having suicidal thoughts, Meghan and Harry gave many details of their life in a two-hour broadcast.

American ace Serena Williams voiced her support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and called Meghan as her “selfless friend” who “teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble”.

She added on Twitter: “Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.

“I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of colour to minimise us, to break us down and demonise us. We must recognise our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimisation are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal.

“I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect.

“Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law.”

During the interview, Meghan revealed how baby Archie, before he was born, raised concerns among the royals of how dark skin he will be and whether they will consider making him a prince. Without naming anyone, Meghan said royals had “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born.”

