It's a girl for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as they reveal baby no 2's details in interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey, opened up about their second pregnancy as the expecting couple glowed when talking of their babies.

They revealed the gender of their second child in the interview much to the surprise of everyone around the world. Prince Harry said, “It’s a girl,” said Prince Harry and added that the baby will be due in summer. He implied they wouldn’t have any more children, saying, “Two it is.”

When Oprah asked them of their first reaction when they got to know of the baby’s gender, Harry said “Amazing. Just grateful. To have any child, any one or two, would be amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? Now we’ve got our family, the four of us and our two dogs. It’s great.”

The couple had announced their second pregnancy on February 15 as they issued a statement. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple confirmed.

Meghan and Prince Harry are parents to a young Archie Harrison who was born in May 2019.

'Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special' aired on CBS on March 7.