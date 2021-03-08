Meghan Markle in explosive Oprah Winfrey interview: I didn't make Kate cry, reverse happened

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for an exclusive with popular chat show host Oprah Winfrey and spilled details for the first time on their decision to step back from royal duties and the events leading up to it.

To start with, Meghan Markle addressed the rumours around making her sister-in-law Kate Middleton cry, days before the royal wedding. Meghan spoke for the first time on the much-controversial matter that was headlines for several days that Kate and Meghan dont gel together because of a tiff that took place before Meghan-Harry wedding.

Meghan said, "That was a turning point” and added, "The reverse happened."

"A few days before the wedding she (Kate) was upset about something, pertaining to yes the issue was correct about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings. There wasn't a confrontation and I don't think it's fair to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I have forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me,” she added.

Meghan said she had been naive before her wedding and did not realise what she was marrying into when she joined the British royal family.

"I will say I went into it naively, because I didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family," Meghan said.

In another major revelation, Meghan told Oprah that she and Harry wed in secret, three days before the official ceremony. "Three days before our wedding, we got married," she said, revealing that they swapped vows in private before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welsby ahead of the televised spectacle on May 19 2018 at Britain's Windsor Castle.

"No one knows that. But we called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.'"