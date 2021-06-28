Tennis - Preview: Novak Djokovic to play Jack Draper as Wimbledon returns

Wimbledon is going to rise up out of hibernation as it returns on Monday following a one-year hole, having been dropped in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, in standard practice, protecting men's hero Novak Djokovic will open Center Court activity with his first-round clash.

The 34-year-old will currently take on trump card Jack Draper in his first match at Wimbledon 2021.

Jack Draper, at presently positioned 250th in the world, is perhaps the most encouraging British tennis player on a visit right now. The 19-year-old was the sprinter up at the 2018 Wimbledon youngsters, and he comes into SW19 this year high on certainty.

Head-to-Head

There is no head-to-head record between Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper since this will be the first occasion when that they will get down to business in the main tour.

Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper

At present world no. 1 Novak Djokovic will begin his season at Wimbledon he won the title at the Roland Garros in the wake of beating 6-7(6) 2 6-3 6-2 6-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. The Serbian has a total 27-3 success loss record in 2021, 0-0 on grass. Novak Djokovic has won his last 11 matches.

Novak Djokovic's inside and out game is superior to anybody's at this moment, and his fast development and dependable service make him the best grass court in the men's draw. All things considered, the Serb would be careful about any early mental lapses in London.

Jack Draper, on his part, is an overall obscure on the visit. Yet, the Brit demonstrated his capacity on the grass at Queen's, and he will get a considerable amount of help from the Center Court spectators. Positioned no. 250, the Brit will begin his stint at London he played his last match in London where he lost 6-3 6-3 to Cameron Norrie in the quarter.

The Brit has a formed 13-8 success loss record in 2021, 2-1 on grass. Jack Draper's best aftereffect of the current year was arriving at the last in M25 Prague. As far as his vocation, Jack Draper has a by and large 102-40 record. He has a negative 3-6 record on grass.

Prediction

Double reigning champ Novak Djokovic will get back to SW19 upbeat after a solid grass crusade in the Men's Doubles in Mallorca. The Serb probably required a straightforwardness into the grass-court season with little consideration after a particularly unfathomable triumph at the French Open.

This will be the greatest day by a wide margin of youthful Jack Draper's vocation. The Brit will be all around upheld against the defending champ however it is difficult to see something besides a straight-sets win for Novak Djokovic.