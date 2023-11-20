Tennis: Novak Djokovic targets another spectacular year in 2024, aims to continue fending off next generation

A ruthless Novak Djokovic eased past home favourite Jannik Sinner to win the ATP Finals title for a record seventh time on Sunday (November 19), adding yet another milestone to his incredible career. The 36-year-old Serb lost to Sinner earlier in the week in the group stage, but exacted revenge with a sublime display to claim a 6-3 6-3 victory.

A sell-out crowd in Turin's Pala Alpitour had hoped to cheer the 22-year-old Sinner to the biggest title of his career but Djokovic was simply in a different league. The world number one dropped only two points on serve in the opening set and once he had broken Sinner's serve in the fourth game it was largely one-way traffic.