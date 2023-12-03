WATCH | LeBron 360 layup in Lakers vs Rockets sends internet in frenzy

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made a 360-degree layup against the Houston Rockets on December 2 and the internet couldn't keep calm. The 39-year-old, who is playing in his 21st season, defied odds to get points in the second quarter, went viral instantly for the play which trended with LeBron 360 on X.

Talking about the play, LeBron spun on baseline with Rockets forward Tari Eason in his face. He then went around defending Jeff Green to complete a 360-degree spin move before putting the ball in the basket. Have a look at the layup below:

The video, put up by the NBA's official X handle, quickly went viral on the internet, garnering over 275,000 views in the first 20 minutes only. Here below are some other angles as well:

LeBron goes baseline into the 360 LAYUP 🤯



Lakers-Rockets | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/dDpew0TWgp pic.twitter.com/M0b7P0vi6F — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2023 ×

The 2003 NBA draft No. 1 overall pick has been with the Lakers since 2018 season and has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers as well as the Miami Heat before that. LeBron averages 24.8 points per game in his 21st year compared to his career average of 27.2.