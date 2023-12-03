WATCH | LeBron 360 layup in Lakers vs Rockets sends internet in frenzy
LeBron spun on baseline with Rockets forward Tari Eason in his face. He then went around defending Jeff Green to complete a 360-degree spin move before putting the ball in the basket.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made a 360-degree layup against the Houston Rockets on December 2 and the internet couldn't keep calm. The 39-year-old, who is playing in his 21st season, defied odds to get points in the second quarter, went viral instantly for the play which trended with LeBron 360 on X.
Talking about the play, LeBron spun on baseline with Rockets forward Tari Eason in his face. He then went around defending Jeff Green to complete a 360-degree spin move before putting the ball in the basket. Have a look at the layup below:
YEAR 21 🌪️ https://t.co/WtSEivga16 pic.twitter.com/13cJIuTxwV— NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2023
The video, put up by the NBA's official X handle, quickly went viral on the internet, garnering over 275,000 views in the first 20 minutes only. Here below are some other angles as well:
LeBron goes baseline into the 360 LAYUP 🤯— NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2023
Lakers-Rockets | Live on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/dDpew0TWgp pic.twitter.com/M0b7P0vi6F
The 2003 NBA draft No. 1 overall pick has been with the Lakers since 2018 season and has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers as well as the Miami Heat before that. LeBron averages 24.8 points per game in his 21st year compared to his career average of 27.2.
He also leads the list of NBA's all-time scorer list with 39,124 points.
Talking about the game, the Lakers won it 107-97 - their ninth win of the season in 11 games. Los Angeles started slow in the game, scoring 25 points against the Rockets' 30 in the first quarter.
The Lakers, however, picked up pace in the second quarter, scoring 35 points while managed to stop Houston at 14 only. At halftime, the box scored read 60-44 in the Lakers' favour.
Come second half, Rockets erased two points from the 16-point deficit as they scored 28 vs the Lakers' 26 in the third quarter. In the final 12 minutes of the game, the Rockets pushed hard and scored 25 but fell short by 10 points in the end despite the Lakers scoring only 21 in the final quarter.