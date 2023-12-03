LIVE TV
Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell outlines qualities which make Pat Cummins inspiring captain

Updated: Dec 03, 2023
Pat Cummins with the iconic ODI World Cup trophy after beating India Photograph:(Twitter)

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell has lauded Patrick Cummins as a captain following the ODI World Cup 2023 triumphant campaign. It was Australia sixth ODI World Cup title - the most for any team in the World. Australia had also won their maiden World Test Championship title in June earlier this year Under Cummins as well.

"The captaincy of Pat Cummins should not be overlooked when assessing Australia's excellent achievement," wrote Chappell in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

"Cummins is an outstanding fast bowler with a big heart, and has the much admired knack of taking a wicket when it's really needed. To cap it off, he's a bowler who regularly troubles the opposition's best batters.

"These qualities make him amply qualified to be an inspiring captain. 

Cummins has not only proved himself a worthy Test captain, his leadership has now expanded and he is also successful in 50-overs cricket," added Chappell.

Australia, however, had an awful start of the ODI World Cup with two back-to-back losses against India and South Africa in their first two matches. The team then bounced back emphatically with wins in the rest of the league games to qualify for the semis.

The Kangaroos then balanced their losses against South Africa in India with wins over them in the semi-final and the final, respectively. They won the semis with a scare but beat India in the final by six wickets, silencing 1.3 million people at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as Cummins wanted to do before the game.

Under Cummins captaincy, Australia also managed to retain the Ashes against England after winning the WTC. Their next stop will be the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be played next year in USA and West Indies.

If Australia manage to win, they'll be the first team to have all three major ICC trophies to their name at the same time.

