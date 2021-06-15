Tennis: My goals for Wimbledon are clearly quite high: Roger Federer after winning Halle opener

Roger Federer played his first match on grass in almost two years when he took on Ilya Ivashka in the first round of the 2021 Noventi Open. Roger Federer was corroded toward the beginning and furthermore gave a few indications of nerves, however ultimately came through 7-6 (4), 7-5.

After his success over the Belarusian, Roger Federer emphasized his long-standing craving to excel at Wimbledon. As indicated by World No. 8, even an early loss at Halle wouldn't hurt him a lot as it would permit him one more week of training.

"We're all in the same boat. Roger Federer said. Everyone else hasn't played on the grass either for the last couple of years. My goals for Wimbledon are clearly quite high. But if it doesn't work out in Halle, I have another week's practice" - he said.

It was a lethargic beginning for Roger Federer in Halle, as Ilya Ivashka several breaks focuses on the Swiss' subsequent assistance round of the match. In any case, Federer saved those for certain opportune first serves and didn't confront any more break focuses the remainder of the way.

In his post-match presser, Roger Federer additionally communicated his joy at playing a close-perfect sudden death round, which he won 7-4. As indicated by him, winning the tie-breaker round assisted him with discovering some self-control and mitigate his nerves.

"I had a tough moment in the first set when he had a breakpoint so that was crucial to get out of those and then I played a really good tiebreaker which I was happy about. I think as the match went on I started to create more opportunities and started to calm my nerves a little bit; overall I think I served very well" - he added.

Roger Federer likewise asserted there is some opportunity to get better in his game, and that his back - known to foster infrequent distress on grass - felt fine. World No. 8 called attention to that at this stage, it is essential to construct match fitness and test his knees.

"Clearly it can always be a little better but I'm happy and excited that I was able to get through the first one. The back is good, I feel fine from that standpoint. It's just really the legs and the match fitness that I'm looking forward to and getting through breakers" - he asserted.

After his success over Ilya Ivashka, he communicated his failure at the absence of fans yet asserted he was satisfied to stamp his re-visitation of grass with a success.

"I love playing here. The very little crowd is a bit of a disappointment for all of us but at the same time I'm excited to be back on the green grass and getting a win is always very nice" - he concluded.