Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova, 32, announced her retirement from professional tennis in an article for Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines.

"Tennis - I'm saying goodbye," she wrote, adding, "After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I'm ready to scale another mountain - to compete on a different type of terrain."

"In giving my life to tennis, tennis gave me a life. I'll miss it everyday," she wrote.

The Russian, former world No-1 is currently ranked 373 has been plagued by injuries having exited from major championships in the first round over the past one year.

Sharapova had shot to fame as a 17-year-old champion in 2004 and became the top-ranked player in 2005 but in leater years should injury put her out of the game for long periods.