Maria Sharapova retires from tennis Photograph:( AFP )
The Russian, former world No-1 is currently ranked 373 has been plagued by injuries having exited from major championships in the first round over the past one year.
Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova, 32, announced her retirement from professional tennis in an article for Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines.
"Tennis - I'm saying goodbye," she wrote, adding, "After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I'm ready to scale another mountain - to compete on a different type of terrain."
"In giving my life to tennis, tennis gave me a life. I'll miss it everyday," she wrote.
Tennis showed me the world—and it showed me what I was made of. It’s how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I’ll still be pushing. I’ll still be climbing. I’ll still be growing. Tennis—I’m saying goodbye.
Sharapova had shot to fame as a 17-year-old champion in 2004 and became the top-ranked player in 2005 but in leater years should injury put her out of the game for long periods.