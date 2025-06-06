French Open 2025 | Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner semi-final: When and where to watch. Details inside

In one of the most high-octane clashes of the French Open 2025, Novak Djokovic will take on World No.1 Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday (June 6).

The 38-year-old Serbian stalwart is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title and has turned things around after a rough start to the season. Coming into Paris after four first-round exits, the Serbian star has looked sharp on the clay court. He dominated the first four matches in straight sets before battling hard to Alexander Zverev in four sets in the quarterfinal.

On the other hand, Sinner has been simply flawless. Back in action after a doping ban, the Italian has looked rock solid, winning all his matches in straight sets. His victims so far include Andrey Rublev, Richard Gasquet, and Alexander Bublik. This is Sinner’s chance to reach his first-ever French Open final after falling short in the semis last year.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner semi-final start?

The match is scheduled to begin not before 7 PM local time in Paris. For Indian viewers, that means the action will start no earlier than 10:30 PM IST on Friday (June 6).

Where can you watch Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live in India?

The French Open 2025 semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. Viewers can also live stream the match on the Sony LIV app and FanCode app.

With Novak chasing history for the most Grand Slam titles and Sinner hungry for his maiden Roland Garros final on clay, this semi-final promises to be a thrilling one in Paris.