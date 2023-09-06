Tennis: Djokovic loses cool after a spectator yells 'out' during Taylor Fritz face-off in US Open - Watch

On Tuesday (September 05), Novak Djokovic emerged on top of Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals of the US Open 2023. The Serbian went past the American with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 and the win marked a significant milestone for the former world number one Djokovic. The win has propelled the 36-year-old to his 47th Grand Slam semi-final, surpassing the record previously held by Swiss maestro Roger Federer.

However, there was a moment in the match when Djokovic lost his cool on a spectator. During a live volley with Fritz, a spectator yelled 'Out!' which disrupted the Serbian's concentration, leading him to concede the point. Thus, this was not well received by Djokovic and the veteran made his displeasure known as he requested the fan to be escorted out of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Here's the video of the entire incident from the quarter-final face-off between Djokovic and Fritz:

The spectator surely disrupted Djokovic's flow with a needless shout as not only did the Serbian lose the breakpoint but the entire game. However, he still sailed past Fritz in straight sets to march ahead to the semi-finals, where he will face Ben Shelton on September 09.

Djokovic joked that he asked his friends to have a word with the spectator. "He was actually in the box where some of my friends were. I don’t know who the guy was; but yeah, I was pretty annoyed by him at that point. I was communicating with my friends to have a little chat with him,” Djokovic laughed.

“I’m actually glad the crowd wants to get into it, because it means the match is interesting, that they want to be part of it, that they’re having fun. At the end of the day, they pay to come and watch you play, so we try to put on a show. â€æ Sometimes [they] might have an interaction with the player, like this guy. I’m sorry for him, but he was really annoying at that point," he added.

