Andy Murray opens up on parting ways with Novak Djokovic, says 'thing I won’t miss is...'

Former tennis great Andy Murray has spoken on parting ways as Serbian player Novak Djokovic's coach. The partnership, a much talked about at that, went on for some time before both parties called it quits.

”It’s been a great ride. We both decided it was time to part ways,” said Murray while talking to UbiTennis. The partnership went on for five months and Murray was also asked what would he not miss.

Murray replied with a tongue in cheek remark and said: “One thing I won’t miss is the food. He was always trying to get me to eat vegan. Man, I don’t want air sandwiches and chickpeas for every meal.”

Djokovic also shared his views on calling time on the partnership and, as quoted by BBC, said: “We felt like we couldn’t get more out of that partnership on the court, and that’s all there is to it. My respect towards Andy remains the same, even more actually, I got to know him as a person. I think he has a brilliant tennis IQ, he has a very rare mind of a champion that obviously has achieved what he has achieved, and he sees the game incredibly well.”

Djokovic, with Murray, reached the semis of Australian Open 2025 before losing it. He then suffered a loss of form and exited next four of five tournaments played in the first round. In the fifth tournament, Miami Open, he was beaten in the final by 19-year-old Jakub Mensik.

Djokovic will now be seen in the French Open 2025 which begins May 25 - Djokovic is searching for the elusive 25th slam title which will put him at the top and one ahead of Margaret Court's 24 - the all-time most slams won by an athlete male or female.