India coach Gambhir opens up on Test retirement of Virat and Rohit, says 'very individual decision'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has reacted to sudden retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket. The duo, who retired in a week of each other earlier this month, has left a huge gap in India's batting line up. The coach, however, acknowledges that retiring is an 'individual decision.'

"I think, when you start the game and when you want to finish, it's a very individual decision. No one has the right," said Gambhir while talking to Cricket Next.

"Be it the coach, the selector, be it anyone in this country, has any right to tell someone when to retire and when not to retire. So it comes from within," he added.

Gambhir also acknowledged that 'it'll be tough for India' when they travel to England next month for five-Test series. The coach, however, was confident of other players standing up just like they did in Champions Trophy in absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

"Yes, we've got to be without two senior players. And sometimes I believe that it's the opportunity for some other people to put their hand up and say, Okay, I'm ready for it. So yes, it will be tough, but then there'll be people putting their hand up for sure because this question was asked to me before," Gambhir said.

"Champions Trophy as well. When Jasprit Bumrah wasn't there, I said exactly the same thing: someone missing out might give another person an opportunity to do something special for the country. Hopefully, there'll be other guys waiting for that opportunity," he added.

Rohit announced his retirement on May 7 while Kohli stepped away on May 12. In addition to them, veteran spinner Ravi Ashwin had also announced his retirement immediately after the Test tour of Australia earlier this year.

India would be very different team on England tour with a new captain and a couple of new batters in the middle order.