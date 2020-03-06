Team USA begin their SheBelieve Cup in style after beating England

The United States women's soccer team down England's women soccer team 2-0 to begin the SheBelieves Cup in style on Thursday.

Christen Press and Carli Lloyd's second-half goal sealed the victory for the United States. The goals were struck within three minutes of each other.

The reigning world champions continue their win-streak and take the toll to 29 games, whereas, England fail to avenge their semifinal loss in the World Cup against the US team at Lyon.

The victory got sweeter for the American women's soccer team as they did not start the match with their star striker Megan Rapinoe. Coach Vlatko Andonovski could afford to leave the striker until she was introduced in the 62nd minute.

English team's manager Phil Neville is worried as the team has won just two of their seven fixtures. The four-nation round-robin tournament champions will gear-up for their next clash against Japan.

The English side had few encouraging moments in the match but their poor defending cost them the match.

US's women soccer team is going through a dispute with the US soccer federation for 'equal pay'. Team's star striker and Ballon d'Or winner Megan Rapinoe praised the men's team (US) for supporting their cause.