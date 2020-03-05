'It was much appreciated', says Megan Rapinoe after men show solidarity for equal pay

On Thursday, Megan Rapinoe thanked the US men's team for showing solidarity in their fight for equal pay. She said that she is "very confident" about a favourable verdict in this matter.

US women's soccer team have been fighting with the US Soccer Federation since 2016, they want to get paid as much as the men's team does. The women's team are asking for $67 million as their backpay.

The American men's national team had backed the voice of Women's team for 'equal pay'.

In a strong statement released on the website of the US National Soccer Team Players Association, the men squad had joined the reigning World Champions in their fight for equal pay.

The men's team said: "We do not want a US Soccer Federation that behaves like FIFA."

Rapinoe has played a significant role in this dispute and is leading the demands for equality. She told the reporters ahead of the USA's SheBelieves Cup opener that she was grateful to the men's team for their support.

Megan said: "It was much appreciated".

"(The men) have been a little light on statements before, you need to be educated if you weigh in and it seems like they took time to make the statement they wanted but I have been saying for a long time that we all have to stand together.

"They think they deserve more money too and they said that. If they are being underpaid we are likely being underpaid too so it was a nice show of support and I look forward to more solidarity between the two teams."

28 members of the US women's team has to file class-action gender discrimination against US Soccer Federation. The trial is expected to begin in May.