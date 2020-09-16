Team owner debuts in Afghanistan's Shpageeza Cricket League, gets banned for misbehaviour by ACB

In what can be termed as unusual incident in franchise cricket, 40-year-old owner of Kabul Eagles made his T20 debut in the ongoing Afghanistan’s Shpageeza Cricket League for his team in a match this week. Abudl Latif Ayobi, the owner of Kabul Eagles franchise, bowled one over while giving away 16 runs but was banned from the remainder of the tournament by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for misbehaving a day after the incident took place.

Ayoubi was in the playing XI for his team Kabul Eagles in the match against Speen Ghar Tigers on September 13 with the latter posting 142-8 in 20 overs which included the one over by the Kabul Eagles owner Ayoubi, who conceded 16. Eagles went onto win the match as they chase down the target in 17.5 overs.

According to ACB, Ayoubi was banned from attending the remained of the tournament after violating “Articles 9 &18 of the ACB Disciplinary Code, which deals with “misbehaviour with Staff or players, using foul language & damaging property.”

“@TheKabulEagles franchise owner Ab.Latif Ayobi is banned from attending the remainder of #Etisalat4GSCL2020 & fined 30000 AFNs for violation of Articles 9 &18 of the ACB Disciplinary Code which deals with misbehavior with Staff or players, using foul language & damaging property,” Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted on September 14.

Meanwhile, Kabul Eagles went on to defeat Mis-e-Ainak Knights in the summit clash to win the Shpageeza Cricket League 2020.

