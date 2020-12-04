'Team India is carrying a timid mindset and lack aggressive approach', says Michael Vaughan

India on Wednesday avoided a whitewash against Australia after beating the hosts by 13 runs in third and final ODI in Canberra. However, India's batting order and bowling unit have been struggling in Australia.

Also read: 'They shouldn’t be tired': Brett Lee on Pat Cummins being rested after playing two ODIs

According to former England skipper Michael Vaughan, India is carrying a ‘timid mindset’ which is barring them from playing aggressive cricket.

"We saw an incredible partnership between Pandya and Jadeja but beyond that is not a great deal but I was just wondering back of the mind that they are playing timidly and is getting them into a situation," said Vaughan on Cricbuzz.

"I just think it’s freedom and culture around dressing room which allows them to do that (play aggressively) and I think, India have the talent in their batsmen and playing with that approach because they’ve got the skill, they’ve got the time, they’ve got the gift. I just wonder if in that culture, in the Indian dressing room, I just wonder it’s a little bit old school. I just wonder it’s a little bit back the innings when we play consistently. They’ve got enough talent to go out for it a little bit early and a bit harder," said Michael Vaughan.

IN PICS| Postponements and resumption: A turbulent year of 2020 for sports world

India's former pacer Zaheer Khan agreed with Vaughan and said that the team's think tank should make a "conscious effort".

"It’s all about what brand of cricket you want to play? How you going to structure your innings. All those discussions are important when the skeleton needs to be formed. When you look at this team when someone like Rohit Sharma is out, you tend to feel that the winning formula is not defined for any other individual to fill in that particular role," said Zaheer Khan.

"A conscious effort has to be made by the think tank and the team management to have a set and defined brand of cricket which the team wants to play," he added.