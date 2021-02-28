Table tennis sensation Anna Hursey, 14, set to help US President Joe Biden fight climate crisis

Table tennis sensation Anna Hursey is making waves for her environmental advocacy with the 14-year-old set to help US President Joe Biden in a bid to tackle the climate crisis. Hursey is all set to talk to Deputy Chief of Mission Yael Lempert to discuss participating in the "Earth Day" on April 22 while also talking about the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland later in 2021.

With Hursey's passion for climate change has caught the attention of many, the US Embassy had got in touch with her parents earlier this year, inviting the young table tennis sensation to work with US President Biden in his mission to fight the climate crisis.

"I was just at home, my parents just got a phone call and I was kind of like, what is this about? And they told me, but I was really excited," Hursey told CNN Sport.

Biden had signed an executive order, starting the 30-day process for the US to rejoin the Paris Agreement – an international accord to limit global warming – just after being sworn into office on January 20. Notably, the US had quit the agreement in 2020.

"I feel so proud because President Biden can continue the great progress made by President Obama on the Paris agreement," said Hursey.

"I think President Biden is great, he clearly cares for people, not only for the US but for the world too. [His] new climate change agenda is very bold. To achieve zero emissions in America by 2050 is incredible."

At the age of 11, Hursey became the youngest ever to compete at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 but aims to win an Olympic medal. However, besides winning the coveted gold medal, Hursey's ambitions relay onto other aspects of the world.

"It means so much. I really want to win a medal in the Olympics," she said. "That would mean the world."

"I think that loads of things are happening in the world, like earthquakes and hurricanes, and not everyone is taking notice of this. I think everyone should definitely take more notice and act upon it," she added.

"I think sportspeople have influence and many people play and watch sport and climate change is about caring for your family and friends. Everyone is affected by climate change and sport can definitely influence change.

"I would really just like to use my voice to tell people about climate change and hopefully they will take notice and act upon it."