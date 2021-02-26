Argentines bring legend Diego Maradona back to life with mosaics

"Transforming our pain"

The work, in front of the Argentinos Juniors stadium where Maradona played the early years of his career, is part of a series of mosaics the group has produced for the last three months, to honor the day of his death.

"We are transforming our pain into a mural in a public space," López Lauch, who makes up the group with Paula Soto and Gabriela Pereyra, told Reuters.

(Photograph:Reuters)