Argentines bring legend Diego Maradona back to life with mosaics

The visual artist, part of a group called Comando Maradona, unveiled on Thursday a colorful mural of the Argentine player and legend who died on Nov. 25 last year, sparking an outpouring of grief from Buenos Aires to Naples, Italy.
(Photograph:Reuters)
"Transforming our pain"
The work, in front of the Argentinos Juniors stadium where Maradona played the early years of his career, is part of a series of mosaics the group has produced for the last three months, to honor the day of his death.
"We are transforming our pain into a mural in a public space," López Lauch, who makes up the group with Paula Soto and Gabriela Pereyra, told Reuters.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Small, and durable tiles
The mosaics, made up of small tiles to ensure they are durable and easy to fix in case of vandalism, show Maradona in a jersey of one of the teams he played for, looking at the horizon.
(Photograph:Reuters)
'Maradona is an imprint of our nation, part of our DNA'
Residents from the community are invited to add the final pieces to the mosaics, a reflection of how Maradona was a national hero despite well-documented issues of addiction.
"Maradona is a sample of Argentina, an imprint of our nation, part of our DNA, part of our blood," López Lauch said.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The legend of Diego Maradona!
Maradona, a world champion with the Argentine team at the 1986 World Cup, died in November after battling illness and drug and alcohol addiction. He was honored with a period of lying in state with thousands of people coming to pay their last respects.