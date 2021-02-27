Golf star Tiger Woods on Thursday was transferred to a Los Angeles medical facility for further treatment, as per the hospital's statement.

"Mr. Tiger Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopedic care and recovery," said Anish Mahajan, CEO of the hospital where Woods was first taken.

"On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes."

Woods suffered serious injuries near Los Angeles on Tuesday after a severe car accident that law enforcement officials describe he was "very fortunate" to survive.

Surgery was performed to repair "significant orthopaedic injuries" to Woods' lower right leg, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center chief medical officer Anish Mahajan said in a statement released on Woods' Twitter handle.

"He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room," it further said.

Los Angeles County fire chief Daryl Osby said Woods received "serious injuries to both legs".

No other vehicle or were involved in the accident and the site of the accident is known as "hotspot" for high-speed accidents in recent times.

"I will say that it's very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive," said deputy Carlos Gonzalez.

Villanueva said there was no evidence that the legendary golfer was under the influence of narcotics, alcohol or meditation.

Gonzalez, who was the first law enforcement official to arrive at the scene of the incident, said Woods was conscious when he initially saw him trapped in his vehicle and appeared "calm and lucid" to recognize himself.

Woods, who is one of the most successful golfers of all time, has recently undergone his fifth back surgery and this crash can jeopardise his career.