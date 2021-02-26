Never worried about selling players: Sevilla's Monchi on La Liga hotshot En-Nesyri's future

Sevilla FC's Youssef En-Nesyri is having a good run with the club having scored 19 goals this season (in all competition). The La Liga hotshot has attracted a lot of attention from the Premier League and Serie A clubs.

According to 90min, Liverpool and Manchester United are asking to be kept informed of his situation at Sevilla after his impressive performances in La Liga this season, whilst West Ham also reportedly approached the January transfer window.

The Morrocan striker has shown promising signs ever since his arrival in January 2020. Inter are also keeping a close eye on Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, according to a Spanish media report.

Sevilla FC's sporting director Monchi replied to WION's query regarding En-Neysri's transfer rumours during a media interaction, where he said: "Well, we are worried about the present. Barcelona in the league, Barcelona in the cup. But En-Nesiry's performance as a striker is very good and a lot of other clubs are looking at him."

"But we are a club that historically, whenever there has been a very good offer, we've never been worried about selling players because we've always been able to have substitute or replacement in mind at the moment."

"We are working with a lot of different names. I don't have any specific name, the way I work is to have a series of names so that we can calmly study them all and make a decision together with the coach," he added.

In recent months, Sevilla FC has shown the potential to challenge Spanish giants (Barcelona and Real Madrid) and are in contention to win the La Liga. They reached the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League but suffered a home loss against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg. But the team will travel to Dortmund on March 10 hoping to turn the aggregate result in their favour.

During the conference, WION asked Monchi regarding any special strategy to stop in-form Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho in the upcoming fixture. He said: "We have to try not to make the same mistakes that we did on the first leg and then we will have to strengthen our virtues which maybe there weren't so obvious in the first leg. Not to make any mistakes and improve our football techniques."

